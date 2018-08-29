Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s use

ISLAMABAD: The austerity claims of newly installed government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were shattered when information regarding the use of helicopter by the prime minister from PM House to his personal residence in Banigala emerged.



Prime Minister Imran Khan travels twice a day in an official helicopter, Saleem Safi wrote in his column for Daily Jang. This triggered a fierce debate on media leaving the government red faced.

PTI MNA Ali Mohammad Khan was the first senior party member to admit the claim and defended it saying it saves cost. Later, Information Minster Fawad Ch came forward with another statement that the cost of the helicopter is just Rs50-55 per kilometer.

There are several factors that are counted in air travel not only the distance covered. What is more important in this regard is the type of helicopter being used for traveling.

The chopper currently under prime minister’s use is AW139 of Leonardo, an Italy based aviation leader, BBC Urdu reported.

In 2017, the company announced that the Pakistan government has placed orders for an undisclosed number of additional AgustaWestland AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters.

‘The aircraft will be used to perform utility and transport operations across the nation. Deliveries are expected to start in mid-2017, it added.

According to the company website, the AW139 is the market-leading intermediate twin-engine helicopter - the benchmark for safety design features, performance capabilities and productivity in challenging multi-role operations all over the world.

Specifications:



The aircraft features leading edge technology, including a Honeywell Primus Epic fully integrated avionics system and 4-axis digital AFCS and benefits from the best-in-class power reserve and outstanding power to weight ratio, which provides Category A performance capabilities with no limitations in a wide range of operating conditions, including ‘hot and high’.

Leading Features:

Best-in-class performance with a cruise speed of 165 knots / 306 kph

Constructed with energy-absorbing landing gear, fuselage and seats all designed to meet the rigorous JAR / FAR 29 standards

State-of-the-art avionics, with large displays work together with the 4-axis digital autopilot with auto hover and full digital electronic engine control (FADEC) to minimise pilot workload.

Technical details:

Weights (MTOW)

Max Gross Weight: 6,400 kg - 14,110 lb

Increased Max Gross Weight*: 6,800/7,000 kg - 14,991/15,430 lb

Engine Rating (2 x Pratt & Whitney PT6C - 67C)

Take off power (5 min): 2 x 1,252 kW - 2 x 1,679 shp

Maximum continuous power: 2 x 1,142 kW - 2 x 1,531 shp

Transmission Rating

Take off power (5 min): 1,641 kW - 2,200 shp

Maximum continuous power: 1,491 kW - 2,000 shp

Fuel Capacity

Standard: 1,568 l – 414 USgal

Auxiliary: 500 l – 132 USgal

Capacity

Pilots / passengers: 1 - 2 / 15

External Dimensions

Overall length**: 16.66 m 54 ft 08 in

Overall height**: 4.98 m 16 ft 04 in

Main rotor diameter: 13.80 m 45 ft 03 in

Performance (ISA, MGW)

VNE (SL): 310 km / h 167 kts

Max cruise speed (SL): 306 km / h 165 kts

Hovering IGE: 4,682 m 15,360 ft

Hovering OGE: 2,478 m 8,130 ft

Service ceiling (MCP): 6,096 m 20,000 ft

Max range with auxiliary fuel (SL) *** 1,061 km 573 nm

Max endurance with auxiliary fuel (SL)*** 5 h 13 m

* Available as a kit

** Rotor turning

***No reserve

Equipment

Engine air particle separators



Closed circuit refuelling system



Auxiliary fuel tank (500 litres / 132 USgal)



Full Ice Protection System (FIPS)



Wire strike protection



Blade folding and ship deck mooring



Single/dual rescue hoist (272 kg / 600 lb) with hoist light and monitoring camera



Fast roping/rappelling



Cargo hook (2200 kg / 4850 lb) with monitoring cameras



External loudspeakers



Self contained EMS/MEDEVAC kit



Snow skis/Slump protection pads



Cabin bubble windows



Emergency floats



Life rafts



Search lights



Marking for high visibility main rotor blades



Customized painting scheme with metallic colours



All weather covers



Avionics:

Cockpit Voice Recorder & Flight Data Recorder (CVR/FDR)



Weather radar



Weather/search radar



4-axis Digital Automatic Flight Control System (DAFCS) with SAR modes & FMS SAR patterns



Mode S diversity transponder with Extended Squitter (ADSB-Out)



Two GPS modules (GNSS/SBAS - Global Navigation Satellite System/Satellite Based Augmentation System)



Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS)



Helicopter Operations Monitoring Programme (HOMP)



NVG compatibility (cockpit, cabin & external lights)



SATCOM Iridium satellite phone



TCAS I & II



FLIR



Digital HD video recorder



Video downlink



Helicopter Emergency Exit Light System (HEELS)



Auto-Deployable ELT (ADELT)



Moving map



Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS)



Enhanced Vision System (EVS)



HF radios



Tactical radios



Maritime radios

Interiors