Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s use

ISLAMABAD: The austerity claims of newly installed government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were shattered when information regarding the use of helicopter by the prime minister from PM House to his personal residence in Banigala emerged.
Prime Minister Imran Khan travels twice a day in an official helicopter, Saleem Safi wrote in his column for Daily Jang. This triggered a fierce debate on media leaving the government red faced.
PTI MNA Ali Mohammad Khan was the first senior party member to admit the claim and defended it saying it saves cost. Later, Information Minster Fawad Ch came forward with another statement that the cost of the helicopter is just Rs50-55 per kilometer.
There are several factors that are counted in air travel not only the distance covered. What is more important in this regard is the type of helicopter being used for traveling.
The chopper currently under prime minister’s use is AW139 of Leonardo, an Italy based aviation leader, BBC Urdu reported.
In 2017, the company announced that the Pakistan government has placed orders for an undisclosed number of additional AgustaWestland AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters.
‘The aircraft will be used to perform utility and transport operations across the nation. Deliveries are expected to start in mid-2017, it added.
According to the company website, the AW139 is the market-leading intermediate twin-engine helicopter - the benchmark for safety design features, performance capabilities and productivity in challenging multi-role operations all over the world.
Specifications:
The aircraft features leading edge technology, including a Honeywell Primus Epic fully integrated avionics system and 4-axis digital AFCS and benefits from the best-in-class power reserve and outstanding power to weight ratio, which provides Category A performance capabilities with no limitations in a wide range of operating conditions, including ‘hot and high’.
Leading Features:
Best-in-class performance with a cruise speed of 165 knots / 306 kph
Constructed with energy-absorbing landing gear, fuselage and seats all designed to meet the rigorous JAR / FAR 29 standards
State-of-the-art avionics, with large displays work together with the 4-axis digital autopilot with auto hover and full digital electronic engine control (FADEC) to minimise pilot workload.
Technical details:
Weights (MTOW)
Max Gross Weight: 6,400 kg - 14,110 lb
Increased Max Gross Weight*: 6,800/7,000 kg - 14,991/15,430 lb
Engine Rating (2 x Pratt & Whitney PT6C - 67C)
Take off power (5 min): 2 x 1,252 kW - 2 x 1,679 shp
Maximum continuous power: 2 x 1,142 kW - 2 x 1,531 shp
Transmission Rating
Take off power (5 min): 1,641 kW - 2,200 shp
Maximum continuous power: 1,491 kW - 2,000 shp
Fuel Capacity
Standard: 1,568 l – 414 USgal
Auxiliary: 500 l – 132 USgal
Capacity
Pilots / passengers: 1 - 2 / 15
External Dimensions
Overall length**: 16.66 m 54 ft 08 in
Overall height**: 4.98 m 16 ft 04 in
Main rotor diameter: 13.80 m 45 ft 03 in
Performance (ISA, MGW)
VNE (SL): 310 km / h 167 kts
Max cruise speed (SL): 306 km / h 165 kts
Hovering IGE: 4,682 m 15,360 ft
Hovering OGE: 2,478 m 8,130 ft
Service ceiling (MCP): 6,096 m 20,000 ft
Max range with auxiliary fuel (SL) *** 1,061 km 573 nm
Max endurance with auxiliary fuel (SL)*** 5 h 13 m
* Available as a kit
** Rotor turning
***No reserve
Equipment
Avionics:
Interiors
