Tue August 28, 2018
Indian delegation arrives in Lahore to hold talks on water disputes
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Govt to take steps for award of National Finance Commission: Asad Umer
PPP leaders back Aitzaz Ahsan’s candidacy for presidential election
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

Shireen Mazari calls out Human Rights Watch over 'selective' oversight

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Following the debacle that Prime Minister Imran Khan appears tangled in regarding his travel via helicopters to and from Bani Gala, this humorous video has been making rounds on social media.

The widely circulated video shows a man ridiculing PM’s commute to and from his Bani Gala residence in a helicopter, by jumping atop the aircraft and pretending to be conductor of local buses.

The man putting up the amusing show, and the people surrounding him engaged in gales of laughter while conversing in Pashto language.

“Fare only Rs.15!” The man can be seen announcing in a rhythmical tone.

The video had come after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had defended PM Khan’s use of helicopter saying the commute only costs as much as Rs.55 per kilometer.

The claim by Chaudhry has been greatly ridiculed by social media users who have termed the statement as ‘ignorant’ while continuing to mock the leaders, an example of which can be seen in this video.

