400 people benefited from amounts involved in money laundering case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted a report into money laundering scam to Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to Geo News, the agency has suggested the top court form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the multi-billion rupees scandal.

An FIA official who spoke to Geo News on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter, said over 400 people including politicians and bureaucrats benefited from the money involved in the scam.

The FIA official said the agency has prepared a list of people who benefited from the money.

He said some former ministers from Sindh were among the people included in the list as well as bureaucrats. Some of the bureaucrats, he said, have died.

He said the FIA is carrying out investigation against 32 suspects in the first phase while it plans to extend the scope of probe to 400 people.

The FIA has arrested Hussain Lawai, head of former bank and close aide to Asif Zardari, Anwar Majeed of Omni Group and it has also carried out raids on the sugar mills owned by Majeed. Records of the mills have been seized by the FIA.