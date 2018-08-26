Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job

PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PTI govt’s decision of channels for kids, cricket lauded

PTI govt’s decision of channels for kids, cricket lauded
Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM

Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

Pakistan

APP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan FM condolences over death of senator McCain

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed deep and heartfelt condolences on the passing away of US senator John McCain.

“Thoughts and prayers of the people of Pakistan are with the family and friends of Senator McCain.

He will be greatly missed in Pakistan,” Foreign office in a press release Sunday quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Qureshi further said senator John McCain had an illustrious military and public service career and was admired across the spectrum of US politics as a man of integrity and a champion of civility.

As chairman of the Armed Services Committee, Senator McCain always stood for strong Pakistan-US relations and a cooperative approach for promoting peace and building stability in the region, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM’s assistant claims ‘useful meetings’ in London on accountability

PM’s assistant claims ‘useful meetings’ in London on accountability
Fake news: ‘No truth in Jogezai’s nomination as Governor Balochistan’

Fake news: ‘No truth in Jogezai’s nomination as Governor Balochistan’
Govt offers free saplings for Pakistan 'Olive Valley'

Govt offers free saplings for Pakistan 'Olive Valley'
PML-N clinches ‘Opposition Leader’ slot in Senate from PPP

PML-N clinches ‘Opposition Leader’ slot in Senate from PPP
Load More load more

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s