Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New controversy hits Pak-US ties

New controversy hits Pak-US ties
22 children killed by air strike in Yemen: UN

22 children killed by air strike in Yemen: UN
US cancels more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

US cancels more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
US Senator John McCain halts cancer treatment

US Senator John McCain halts cancer treatment
Outgoing US Ambassador meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

Outgoing US Ambassador meets COAS Gen. Bajwa
Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest

Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest
Minister assures reviewing of petroleum prices

Minister assures reviewing of petroleum prices
Sharif family, PMLN leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala Jail

Sharif family, PMLN leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala Jail
Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

World

Web Desk
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US Senator John McCain halts cancer treatment

WASHINGTON: US Republican Senator John McCain  has decided to stop treatment for the brain cancer he has been battling for over a year. Media, citing his family, reported on  Friday.

McCain's family was reported to have said that he had "surpassed expectations for his survival" and made the choice to end his treatment.

The six-term senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, 81, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in July 2017 and had been undergoing medical treatment.

He left Washington in December, but has remained a vocal political figure.

According to report with his usual strength of will, he has chosen to discontinue medical treatment.

The six-term senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee was diagnosed after doctors discovered his tumour during surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye last July.

The son and grandson of Navy admirals, Mr McCain was a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. When his plane was shot down, he spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

Former Alaska governor, McCain's vice-presidential running mate, Sarah Palin said: "May my friend sense appreciation for his inspiration to serve something greater than self."

"Prayers for @SenJohnMcCain and his family at this most trying time," Palin wrote in a tweet.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic

NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic
US cancels more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

US cancels more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians
22 children killed by air strike in Yemen: UN

22 children killed by air strike in Yemen: UN
Trump cancels Pompeo North Korea trip

Trump cancels Pompeo North Korea trip
Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic

NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Photos & Videos

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!
Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s