US Senator John McCain halts cancer treatment

WASHINGTON: US Republican Senator John McCain has decided to stop treatment for the brain cancer he has been battling for over a year. Media, citing his family, reported on Friday.

McCain's family was reported to have said that he had "surpassed expectations for his survival" and made the choice to end his treatment.

The six-term senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, 81, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in July 2017 and had been undergoing medical treatment.

He left Washington in December, but has remained a vocal political figure.

According to report with his usual strength of will, he has chosen to discontinue medical treatment.

The six-term senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee was diagnosed after doctors discovered his tumour during surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye last July.

The son and grandson of Navy admirals, Mr McCain was a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. When his plane was shot down, he spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

Former Alaska governor, McCain's vice-presidential running mate, Sarah Palin said: "May my friend sense appreciation for his inspiration to serve something greater than self."



"Prayers for @SenJohnMcCain and his family at this most trying time," Palin wrote in a tweet.









