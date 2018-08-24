Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Share

Metro bus projects to be investigated, decides PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: A probe into all the metro bus projects started under the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rule is to be launched by the new Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf federal government, it was decided on Friday.

As per reports, the metro bus stations of Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan will be reviewed in terms of their initial costing whereas reports will also be required on the companies that were given contracts for the projects.

On the other hand, it was also decided to examine Karachi’s Green Bus project as well as Lahore’s metro train.

It is expected of the federal cabinet to give approval over the probe to the finance ministry today.

The metro bus projects instigated by the PML-N government had gravely been condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan before he had come to power stating that around Rs60 billion had been squandered on something that was underused and was only set up by the family in power as means to produce money. 

