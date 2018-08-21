No political censorship on state-owned media: info minister Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday his decision to put to halt political censorship on state owned media for a freer press.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader taking into account Prime Minister Imran Khan’s idea for a free press had announced on Twitter, the liberation of government owned television and radio channel, giving them complete editorial independence along with numerous radical changes.

“As per vision of @ImranKhanPTI Ended political censorship on PTV, clear instructions issued for a complete editorial independence on PTV and Radio Pakistan, drastic changes [will] be visible in Information Dept in coming 3 months Inshallah,” stated his tweet.

Alongside that, the information minister also put forward a preposition in a meeting at the capital today, of launching an internet-based, English-language radio channel that caters to an international audience.

Furthermore, guiding concerned organizations to put forward sincere determinations to produce profits by elevating the standard of content and programming, he also urged the ministry to work staunchly in ensuring that the world perceives a more progressive image of Pakistan