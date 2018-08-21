Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
Malicious media campaigns: Even if accused is cleared, his reputation is ruined, says CJP

Malicious media campaigns: Even if accused is cleared, his reputation is ruined, says CJP
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Sports

AFP
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Serena to wow US Open with Virgil Abloh outfits

NEW YORK: After turning heads in Paris with her black catsuit, Serena Williams is out to wow the US Open in her brand new "Queen" collection for Nike, designed by American stylist Virgil Abloh, the sportswear giant said Monday.

Abloh -- artist, architect, friend of Kanye West and artistic director of Louis Vuitton -- created two dresses for the court, one for the day in white and one for evening in black.

It is said to be inspired by the six-time US Open singles champion´s love of ballet.

They feature breathability in a dance-inspired skirt evoking a tutu and a bodice cut out that looks like a ballerina´s; it looks completely off the shoulder but is a visual trick -- while still giving support and motion on both sides.

"With Serena, we have one of our generation´s most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse," Abloh said. "I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis."

In addition to the two dresses, the "Queen" collection will also feature a bomber-style jacket, which the champ will wear off the court, a bag and three pairs of shoes, a pair of Nike Court Flare 2 as well as two pairs of The 10 in limited edition.

The market welcomed the news.

Nike´s share value gained 3.05 percent Monday to 82.18 dollars.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Ronaldo, Salah, Modric up for UEFA Player of the Year Award

Ronaldo, Salah, Modric up for UEFA Player of the Year Award
Ton-up Kohli piles on the agony for England in third Test

Ton-up Kohli piles on the agony for England in third Test
Ehsan Mani to be next chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board

Ehsan Mani to be next chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman
Load More load more

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'