Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks Indonesia´s Lombok island: USGS

Lombok, Indonesia: A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok Sunday, just weeks after a quake which killed more than 460 people, the US Geological Survey said.



The tremor was centered west-southwest of Belanting town in East Lombok, the USGS said, at a relatively shallow depth of seven kilometres (four miles). Residents said the quake was felt strongly in East Lombok.