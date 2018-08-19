Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks Indonesia´s Lombok island: USGS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lombok, Indonesia: A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok Sunday, just weeks after a quake which killed more than 460 people, the US Geological Survey said.
The tremor was centered west-southwest of Belanting town in East Lombok, the USGS said, at a relatively shallow depth of seven kilometres (four miles). Residents said the quake was felt strongly in East Lombok.
