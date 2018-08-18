Sat August 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Twitter doesn’t approve of PTI’s nominee Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab post

ISLAMABAD: Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clarification for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Usman Bazdaar for the coveted post of Chief Minister of Punjab, his candidacy has been met with overwhelming opposition on social media.  

Citing defamatory reports of Sardar Usman Buzdar’s concerning his payment of blood money to drop murder charges against him, poeple aggressively took to Twitter.


There was also called from PTI supporters to nominate veteran leader Dr Yasmin Rashid for the prized slot. 

A Twitter user called for Imran Khan to do some background check on Usman Buzdar. 

Taking to Twitter, prime minister Imran Khan had defended the selection over Buzdar’s apparent honesty “I want to make it clear I stand by our nominee Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab. I have done my due diligence over the past 2 weeks & have found him to be an honest man".

Apparently Imran's clarification only added fuel to the fire as  PTI supporters   responded to the criteria  he stated  over Buzdar's selection.

According to sources,  police also recovered 1 AK47 from Usman Buzdar during their investigation of the murder of six people.

The CM-nominee along with his father was involved in the case of a murder scheme that was registered against him following the death of six men that were slain amidst the 1998 polls.

A wave of opposing has insisted PTI to  reconsider its decision regarding the nomination.



Comments

