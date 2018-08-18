China-based Forbes Member keen to work with Pak IT firms

Chengdu: Mahdi Shariff, an entrepreneur appearing on Forbes 30Under30 List, has said that he wants to work with Pakistan's IT firms.

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, Shariff said; "We will be delighted to explore Pakistan’s big market"

The CG Muhammad Mudassir Tipu underlined that Pakistan was putting a lot of emphasis on strengthening and expanding its IT sector.The meeting took place on the sidelines of Forbes Innovation Summit held in Chengdu this week.

He added; "Pakistan’s financial, banking, and industrial sectors are rapidly growing necessitating demands of automation and digitization of economy. We have a huge pool of talented and smart people and some very good universities which are training our students to embrace the challenges of modernity and globalization. The landscape of our IT industry is changing gradually becoming consistent with global parameters. We will be happy to have members of China’s IT industry visit Pakistan to assess potential of Pakistan’s market and help us innovate ourselves’."

Mahdi, who is the Co-founder of www.Guanxi.AI, an AI CRM and Community management Tool and former Chief Strategy Officer of Bidding X, a leading Chinese marketing technology company, stated; "The IT industry thrives in an integrated investment eco-system requiring support of the venture capitalists, financial institutions combined with a careful analysis of the demands and structures of each specific market. State also plays a major role in giving incentives to the IT industry to promote a culture of innovation aimed at incentivizing private capital to promote IT sector.” Mahdi hoped that Pakistan will devise incentives that will attract global talent to Pakistan.

Mahdi noted “We welcome new win-win co-operations with ecosystem players in Pakistan, such as Coworking Spaces, Accelerators, and Community or event Partners in Pakistan, so we can share best practice, resources and toolkits to support the entrepreneurs and global collaborations across the region.”

The CG invited Mahdi to visit Pakistan and hoped that the Chinese start-ups will form JV’s with Pakistani companies and help further strengthen Sino-Pakistan ties.