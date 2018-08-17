Fri August 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

With Imran Khan ready to take oath as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday, PTI fans are irked at his sons vacationing in Scotland instead of attending the oath taking ceremony.

The former cricketer’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith took to Twitter to reveal the real reason why the incoming premier’s sons will not be attending their father’s oath taking after his 22 years of political struggle and the reason appears to be quite uncluttered.

In response to a tweet by a PTI fanatic requesting her to send her boys over to watch their father take charge of the country, Jemima revealed: “They wanted to be there. Their father asked them not to come.”

Along with the tweet was a confused emoji making it evident that the British film producer herself was quite unsure of Khan’s decision of excluding his immediate family from his big moment. 

