Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Pervaiz Elahi: A success story since 1985

Pervaiz Elahi: A success story since 1985
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts

FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts
I had talked about NewsLeaks JIT: CJP

I had talked about NewsLeaks JIT: CJP
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

World

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qixi Festival: Google doodle celebrates 'Chinese Valentine's Day'


Google today celebrates Qixi Festival also known as Chinese Valentine’s Day with a doodle.

According to the tech giant, On the seventh day of the seventh lunar month lovers all over China celebrate the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine’s Day. The holiday’s origin story dates back thousands of years to Han Dynasty mythology, a tale of forbidden romance written in the stars.

Here is the statement Google issued on the occasion: "Zhinü was the granddaughter of the Jade Emperor and the most beautiful girl in the universe (represented by the star Vega). Her job was to weave the colorful clouds of heaven. Niulang the cowherd (represented by the star Altair) was an orphan who lived in a simple cottage with only an old ox to keep him company. One day the ox spoke to him, saying that he used to be the star Tarrus but was sent to earth as punishment. The ox told Niulang about a special pond near his cottage where goddesses went to bathe. After meeting Zhinü there, the two fell in love, married, and started a family.

Zhinü’s parents did not approve of the relationship and angrily summoned their daughter back to heaven. Niulang was heartbroken, but his ox sacrificed his life, explaining that if he was killed his magic hide could help Niulang fly back to Zhinü. Niulang reluctantly killed his faithful ox and used its hide to visit his beloved, but the Jade Empress slashed the sky creating the Silver River (represented by the Milky Way) to keep her daughter away from the cowherd.

Although the lovers were banished to opposite sides of the Silver River, a flock of magpies took pity on them and flew together to form a bridge, allowing Zhinü and Niulang a brief reunion. Every year on this day, when the stars Altair and Vega appear closest together in the night sky, that bridge of birds is said to bring these star-crossed lovers together—if only for one night.

Magpies are bringers of joy, and the number seven symbolizes togetherness. Traditional Qixi celebrations often include weaving or sewing, in a nod to the goddess Zhinu’s superb skills with needle and thread. Today, the Qixi Festival is often celebrated with romantic gifts or chocolates.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

What's in Omarosa's secret recording of Lara Trump?

What's in Omarosa's secret recording of Lara Trump?
Abbottabad raid commander to Trump: revoke my security clearance too

Abbottabad raid commander to Trump: revoke my security clearance too
Pilgrims descend on Mecca for ‘smart hajj’

Pilgrims descend on Mecca for ‘smart hajj’
Daily horoscope for Friday, August 17, 2018

Daily horoscope for Friday, August 17, 2018
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary

Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post