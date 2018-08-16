'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Nandita Das-directed ‘Manto’ – a biopic based on sub-continent’s most controversial writers till date, unveiled its first official trailer on Wednesday and it has already stunned all.



As the two and half minute-long trailer opens, the viewers are introduced to a fearless Manto played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is not scared of speaking or writing his mind.

The film spans seven years of Manto’s life (from 1946-1952). He raises some serious questions pertaining to media censorship that are relevant even today.

A thought-provoking sequence that the film projects is when Nawazuddin asks: “Jab gulaam the, toh azaadi ka khwab dekhte the, Aur ab azaad hai, toh kaunsa khwab dekhenge(When we were enslaved, we would dream of freedom. Now that we are free, what will we dream of?)”

Taking to his official Twitter account, Nawazuddin sharing a poster of the movie with fans, posted:

“"Bol ke lab azaad hai! This Independence Day, let's celebrate the freedom that Manto stood for,"

‘Manto’ stars Rasika Duggal, Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Ila Arun and Rajshri Deshpande, with Javed Akhtar making his screen debut.

The movie will see the light of day on September 21, 2018.