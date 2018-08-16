Thu August 16, 2018
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

White House condemns Turkey´s tariffs on US imports

PML-N joined assemblies to record protest on rigging, manipulation of elections 2018

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Who added ‘Tarka’ to JIT?

Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad

Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis

Fact check: Imran Ismail is not Miftah’s brother

Incoming and outgoing NA speakers fume female parliamentarians

PTI MPA Imran Ali Shah accused of torturing stepmother

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

KARACHI: The renowned  singer-cum actor Ali Zafar was presented with the ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ at the actor’s recent international promotional tours for the block buster 'Teefa in Trouble.'



The award was presented on the occasion on annual Independence Day celebration event in Los Angeles held by the Pakistani community titled “United For Pakistan Independence Day.”

On the occasion Ali Zafar also sang the national anthem to a crowd of over 20,000 people. ‘United For Pakistan Independence Day’ has been formed to organise the Independence Day of Pakistan in Los Angeles.

