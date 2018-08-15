Former Indian Test captain Ajit Wadekar dies at 77

Former Indian cricket team captain Ajit Wadekar died in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 77.

Wadekar, the left-handed batsman was well known for leading the side to Test victories over West Indies and England on foreign soil in the 1970s.

Under his captaincy, India won over five matches in the West Indies in the early 1970s, and then defeated England in a three-match series. He led India to a third successive series victory, beating England once again, 2–1 in a five-match series in 1972–73.

After his retirement, Wadekar also served as the manager of the Indian cricket team in the 1990s, alongside captain Mohammad Azharuddin. He was one of the few Indian cricketers to represent the country as Test player, captain, coach/manager and chairman of the selection committee.