Death toll from Afghan blast reaches 25

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: The death toll from a suicide blast at an educational centre in Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday reached 25, with another 35 wounded, the health ministry said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came after several weeks of relative calm in Kabul but previous attacks in the area have been claimed by Daesh.
KABUL: The death toll from a suicide blast at an educational centre in Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday reached 25, with another 35 wounded, the health ministry said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came after several weeks of relative calm in Kabul but previous attacks in the area have been claimed by Daesh.
Comments