Wed August 15, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 15, 2018

Death toll from Afghan blast reaches 25

KABUL: The death toll from a suicide blast at an educational centre in Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday reached 25, with another 35 wounded, the health ministry said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came after several weeks of relative calm in Kabul but previous attacks in the area have been claimed by Daesh.

