Imran Khan submits nomination papers for PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has submitted nomination papers for prime minister, Geo News reported.



Imran Khan filed the nomination papers following election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker here Wednesday.

The nomination papers for Prime Minister could be submitted till 2:00 pm tomorrow (Thursday). The election for Prime Minister will be held on August 17.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will likely file nomination papers against Imran Khan.