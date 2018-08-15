Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana has resigned from the post stating that the new government should appoint its own governor.

The PML-N had appointed Rajwana at the top post in May 2015 after Ch Mohammad Sarwar quit the post earlier that year.

Ch Sarwar has once again been nominated for the office by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Talking to reporters Rawana said, he has taken the decision after taking his party leadership into confidence.