Wed August 15, 2018
Pakistan

August 15, 2018

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana has resigned from the post stating that the  new government should appoint its own governor.

The PML-N had appointed Rajwana at the top post in May 2015 after Ch Mohammad Sarwar quit the post earlier that year.

Also read: Rafique Rajwana appointed Punjab governor

Ch Sarwar   has once again been  nominated for the office by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Talking to reporters Rawana said, he has taken the decision after taking his party leadership into  confidence.

