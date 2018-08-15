Agha Siraj Durrani elected Sindh Assembly Speaker

KARACHI: Agha Siraj Durrani was elected Speaker of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday.

He was contesting against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) candidate Javed Hanif.

Durrani was elected speaker of the Sindh Assembly for the second consecutive term.

After election, he was administered oath of the position by presiding officer Nadir Magsi.

Durani bagged 96 votes against his rival's 59 out of total 158. Three votes were rejected.



