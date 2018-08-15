Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

MUMBAI: Sonali Bendre is currently under treatment in New York for 'metastatic cancer', and has been receiving messages of support from film fraternity members.

However her close companions Gayatri Oberoi and Sussanne Khan have been flooding the internet with heart-warming pictures and uplifting posts where they shower their affection for their friend.

Recently, Sussanne Khan melted the social media with three photographs in which she is seen in warming up with Sonali and Gayatri. The pictures were also accompanied by a moving post which is as follows:

“What I know for sure… I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs and swim safely to the shore, I know for sure in a world filled with question marks, these have all my answers, and I definitely know how beautiful the future is going to be because I have them to share it with. My force field Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Oberoi. All for one, one for all.”

Following which, the 'Takkar' starlet posted a picture of her girl gang expressing her love and appreciation for her fellow’s endless support and care.



“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I have the best friends in the world!” says Sonali as she flaunts her adoration for her companions.