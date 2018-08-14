Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Asad Qaiser, Khursheed Shah gear up for NA speaker election battle

ISLAMABAD: A cut-throat competition is expected between PTI’s Asad Qaiser and PPP leader Khurseed Ahmed Shah for the position of National Assembly (NA) Speaker on Wednesday.

Four candidates are in the run for the election of speaker and deputy speaker of Lower House of the Parliament.

For the slot of deputy speaker, Maulana Asad Mehmood and PTI nominee Qasim Khan Suri will face each other.

The name of Khursheed Shah was proposed by Naveed Qamar seconded by Shahida Ramani while the name of Asad Qaiser was proposed by Riaz Fatyana and seconded by Omar Ayub.

After the scrutiny, nomination papers of all the four candidates were declared clear.

Shah is being backed by PPP, PML-N, MMA, ANP while Qaiser has the support of PTI, BAP, BNP and MQM.  

The election of the speaker and deputy speaker will be held through secret balloting. In the first phase, the election of the speaker will be held. Soon after the start of the assembly session, the voting process will start and no member will be allowed to take picture of the ballot paper.

The NA secretary will give ballot papers to members of the parliament for voting. Before election, each contestant will convey names of his two agents to the speaker.

In the presence of polling agents, counting of the vote will take place and the speaker will announce the results of the election after the counting is completed.

After the result, the outing going speaker will take oath from the newly elected speaker.

The new speaker by following the whole process will conduct the election of the deputy speaker.

Both the candidates Khursheed Shah and Asad Qaiser, after submitting their nomination papers expressed the hope for their victory and resolve to uphold supremacy of the parliament.

