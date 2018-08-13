Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony

Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
Defamation suit: Meesha Shafi owes a reply to court

Defamation suit: Meesha Shafi owes a reply to court

Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?

Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?
Social media reacts as newly elected MNAs take oath

Social media reacts as newly elected MNAs take oath

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry
Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP

Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP
Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP

Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP
The inside story of Imran's meeting with Atif Khan, KP CM-designate

The inside story of Imran's meeting with Atif Khan, KP CM-designate

World

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out

A medical school in Japan of illustrious standing has come clean about systematically keeping women from clearing the entrance examination, subsequent to which the country’s deep-rooted problem of gender discrepancy has come to light.

According to reports revealed by an internal investigation, Tokyo Medical University had been systematically rigging the entrance examination results of females applying to the institute by subtracting their marks unfairly, which came as a cautiously measured attempt to put more male doctors in to the field.

The scandal has left the Japanese public taken aback and has drawn suspicion towards other academic institutes of the country that are also presently in occupancy of a small number of female students.

In spite of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe making incessant struggles to highlight his program of ‘womenomics’ that comes as an attempt to elevate female input in places of work, the country is still stuck at 114 out of 114 on the gender inequality ranking by World Economic Forum.

The organized manipulation done by the medical school came under the public eye following a probe launched for allegedly admitting the son of a senior bureaucrat in exchange for government endowments to the academia.

Following the debacle the managing director of the university, Tetsuo Yukioka has stepped forward issuing an apology stating: "We have caused a great amount of trouble to everyone and betrayed the trust of society. I apologize from my heart."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Tablighi Jamaat in Britain splits sharply in two factions

Tablighi Jamaat in Britain splits sharply in two factions
Student activist escapes assassination attempt in India

Student activist escapes assassination attempt in India
Hero dog saves Indian family in flood-hit Kerala

Hero dog saves Indian family in flood-hit Kerala
No 'ambitions' to be next Imran Khan

No 'ambitions' to be next Imran Khan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out

Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out
Hania Amir bursts out on Twitter about sexual harassment

Hania Amir bursts out on Twitter about sexual harassment
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day

PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day
WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'