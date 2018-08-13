Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out

A medical school in Japan of illustrious standing has come clean about systematically keeping women from clearing the entrance examination, subsequent to which the country’s deep-rooted problem of gender discrepancy has come to light.

According to reports revealed by an internal investigation, Tokyo Medical University had been systematically rigging the entrance examination results of females applying to the institute by subtracting their marks unfairly, which came as a cautiously measured attempt to put more male doctors in to the field.

The scandal has left the Japanese public taken aback and has drawn suspicion towards other academic institutes of the country that are also presently in occupancy of a small number of female students.

In spite of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe making incessant struggles to highlight his program of ‘womenomics’ that comes as an attempt to elevate female input in places of work, the country is still stuck at 114 out of 114 on the gender inequality ranking by World Economic Forum.

The organized manipulation done by the medical school came under the public eye following a probe launched for allegedly admitting the son of a senior bureaucrat in exchange for government endowments to the academia.

Following the debacle the managing director of the university, Tetsuo Yukioka has stepped forward issuing an apology stating: "We have caused a great amount of trouble to everyone and betrayed the trust of society. I apologize from my heart."