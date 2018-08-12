Drizzle in parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Several parts of the city on Sunday received on Sunday morning.



Mercury remains between 26 and 27 degree Celsius, Pakistan Meteorological Department reported.



Pleasant weather and drizzling was reported from Saddar, Quaidabad, Jacob Lines, Runchor, Lasbela and other areas.

The weather is expected to remain breezy and mainly clear in the next two days, the Met Office stated.

According to the Met Office, Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is also expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, Pakistan Meteorological Department reported.