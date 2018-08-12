Sun August 12, 2018
PTI gets 33 reserved seats, consolidates its lead in NA

PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

The power of the pen

Terror hits Balochistan, Gilgit again

Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary

Shahbaz discusses political issues with Khursheed, Gilani

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad

Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed

Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

World

AFP
August 12, 2018

Nobel-winning writer V.S. Naipaul dies aged 85

London: Nobel prize-winning British author V.S. Naipaul has died at the age of 85, his family announced on Saturday.

"He died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour," his wife Lady Naipaul said in a statement.

She described him as a "giant in all that he achieved".

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul wrote more than 30 books and won the Nobel Literature Prize in 2001.

Born in Trinidad, the son of an Indian civil servant, he studied English literature at Oxford University before basing his life in England.

But he spent much of his time travelling and became a symbol of modern rootlessness.

Awarding him the Nobel, the Swedish Academy said he was a "literary circumnavigator, only ever really at home in himself, in his inimitable voice".

Many of his works examined the traumas of post-colonial change.

One of his major novels was the semi-autobiographical "A House for Mr Biswas", which looked at the almost impossible task for Indian immigrants in the Caribbean of trying to integrate into society while keeping hold of their roots.

He was one of the first winners of the Booker Prize, now Britain´s leading literary award, in 1971 for "In A Free State."

Naipaul was also outspoken throughout his career, likening former British prime minister Tony Blair to a pirate at the head of a socialist revolution.

'Suicidal´ airport worker steals, crashes empty plane from Seattle airport

Iran Supreme Leader calls for action to face 'economic war' - state TV

Afghan candidates linked to armed groups barred from polls

Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Fakhar-e-Alam felicitates Imran Ismail for his nomination as Sindh Governor

Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

