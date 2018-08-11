Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Sonali Bendre is a fighter for standing strong in the face of cancer and coping with it valiantly. While all this time she seeks treatment in the US, she is has also been playing the role of a mother side by side.



As her son Ranveer turns 13 today,a very emotional Sonali taking to her official Twitter and Instagram handle, has expressed her emotions in a post updated recently:

“Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... ,” Sonali's message reads, which she has posted alongside a pictorial video showcasing precious memories she has shared with her son so far.

Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact... @rockbehl

Earlier this month, Sonali broke the news of her shocking cancer diagnosis with Ranveer, which he accepted courageously, the 'Sarfarosh' starlet said.