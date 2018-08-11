Indian lawmaker attends parliament in Hitler costume to criticize Modi

NEW DELHI: An Indian politician has appeared in Parliament dressed like Adolf Hitler, demanding more funds for the development of his state in southern India.

Criticizing Indian Primer Minister Narendra Modi, the lawmaker appeared in parliament wearing Hitler's costume with a toothbrush moustache and in a khaki coat with swastika symbols on his pocket and arm.

Demanding more funds for the development of his state in southern India, Naramalli Sivaprasa said that he wanted to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to follow Hitler.

He complained that Mr Modi had gone back on a promise to provide extra funds for his Andhra Pradesh state.

"He does not get the pulse of what people want and I want to urge him to not be like him [Hitler]," Mr Sivaprasa was reported to have said.

In past, Naramalli Sivaprasa had also dressed up as a Muslim cleric, a woman, and a farmer, to press different issues



Naramalli Sivaprasa also raised his hand in a Nazi salute for the media on Thursday (local time). While his appearance did not trigger any protests from his fellow politicians.

In protest, Mr Sivaprasa's powerful regional group, The Telugu Desam Party, broke its alliance with the Modi Government in March.

It also unsuccessfully tried to bring down the government through a no-confidence motion last month in Parliament.