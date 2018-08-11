Sat August 11, 2018
PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Indian lawmaker attends parliament in Hitler costume to criticize Modi


NEW DELHI: An Indian politician has appeared in Parliament dressed like Adolf Hitler, demanding  more funds for the development of his state in southern India.

Criticizing Indian Primer Minister Narendra Modi, the lawmaker appeared in  parliament  wearing Hitler's costume  with a toothbrush moustache and in a khaki coat with swastika symbols on his pocket and arm.

Demanding  more funds for the development of his state in southern India, Naramalli Sivaprasa said that he wanted to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to follow Hitler.

He complained that Mr Modi had gone back on a promise to provide extra funds for his Andhra Pradesh state.

"He does not get the pulse of what people want and I want to urge him to not be like him [Hitler]," Mr Sivaprasa was reported to have said.

In past, Naramalli Sivaprasa had also dressed up as a Muslim cleric, a woman, and a farmer, to press different issues

Naramalli Sivaprasa also raised his hand in a Nazi salute for the media on Thursday (local time). While his appearance did not trigger any protests from his fellow politicians.

In protest, Mr Sivaprasa's powerful regional group, The Telugu Desam Party, broke its alliance with the Modi Government in March.

It also unsuccessfully tried to bring down the government through a no-confidence motion last month in Parliament.

Daily horoscope for Saturday, August 11, 2018
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
One dead in explosion at military hardware factory in UK
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan