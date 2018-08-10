Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law
Not a promising start
The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

APP
August 10, 2018

Overseas Pakistanis remit $1.93 billion in the first month of FY19

KARACHI: The Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $ 1929.76 million in the first month of FY19 as compared with US $ 1541.67 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

A report issued by State Bank Pakistan (SBP) here Friday, said that during July 2018, the inflow of worker's remittances amounted to $1929.76 million, which is 21.03 percent more than June 2018 and 25.17 percent more than July 2017.

The country wise details for the month of July 2018 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $ 437.48 million, $ 433.42 million, $ 280.34 million, $ 277.51 million, $ 199.31 million and $ 64.90 million respectively compared with the inflow of $ 408.84 million, $ 334.63 million, $ 193.7 million, $ 199.18 million, $ 192.02 million and $ 52.08 million respectively in July 2017.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during July 2018 amounted to $236.80 million together as against $161.22 million received in July 2017.

