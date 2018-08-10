Overseas Pakistanis remit $1.93 billion in the first month of FY19

KARACHI: The Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $ 1929.76 million in the first month of FY19 as compared with US $ 1541.67 million received during the same period in the preceding year.



A report issued by State Bank Pakistan (SBP) here Friday, said that during July 2018, the inflow of worker's remittances amounted to $1929.76 million, which is 21.03 percent more than June 2018 and 25.17 percent more than July 2017.

The country wise details for the month of July 2018 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $ 437.48 million, $ 433.42 million, $ 280.34 million, $ 277.51 million, $ 199.31 million and $ 64.90 million respectively compared with the inflow of $ 408.84 million, $ 334.63 million, $ 193.7 million, $ 199.18 million, $ 192.02 million and $ 52.08 million respectively in July 2017.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during July 2018 amounted to $236.80 million together as against $161.22 million received in July 2017.