Wed August 08, 2018
August 8, 2018

ECP uploads Form 45 on its website

ISLAMABAD: A day after notifying election results, the Election Commission of Pakistan has published form 45 on its website.

The form contains key data from polling stations.

The form provides gender-wise disaggregated data of votes cast at a polling station. 

The form is also supposed to list names of contesting candidates, the number of valid votes polled in favour of each candidate, number of valid tendered votes polled in favour of each candidate, number of valid challenged votes polled in favour of each candidate, total number of valid votes polled in favour of each candidate and number of votes excluded from the count.

