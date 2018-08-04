Strings please fans with its latest release of “Mil Gaya”

KARACHI: Acclaimed Pakistani music band Strings released the fourth track of its latest album named “30” and it went straight into buzz for its dulcet composition and deep meaning lyrics.

The song “Mil Gaya” starts with heavy beats that are transformed into high-spirited guitar strums in the later part.

Bilal is on the vocals creating a euphonious feel with his mellow tone. The chorus is a pleasant surprise though, injected with life and energy.

Moreover, the video narrates the story of a clueless teenager, who seems lost in life. The misguided and imprudent boy goes adrift due to some ill-doings but finally sees the beam of light as he stumbles upon a boxing training club, which results in him pursuing the sport.

In a nutshell, Mil Gaya seems relatable to many out there as it is a portrayal of a lost life finding the purpose of existence in every event around him.