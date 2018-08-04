'Karachi se Lahore' comes back for a third round

Movie buffs in Pakistan should buckle up as the hit franchise of ‘Karachi se Lahore’ is taking the country on a ride with its third part now in the making.



Director of the film series Wajahat Rauf, took to Insatgram to unveil the news of the franchise returning for a third installment titled ‘Karachi se Lahore 3.’

“Showcase Films and IMGC team up once again after the success of their 2015 box office hit Karachi se Lahore,” stated his post.

The acclaimed filmmaker went on to state: “The road trip might have ended but the third installment of Wajahat Rauf’s franchise films penned by Yasir Hussain promises a full doze of non-stop entertainment. KSL3 is stirring up and is set to release on Eidul Fitr 2019!”

Chief of IMGC Sheikh Amjad Rasheed also shared his thoughts on the third part going on floors saying: “It is a matter of pleasure and privilege for the IMGC group to once again be associated with Mr Wajahat Rauf of Showcase Films. Our experiences both in time delivery, personal relationship and successful turnover is unique with this group.”

The Instagram post by the filmmaker was concluded with him saying: “No road trip? What's cooking here? Can you guess what the third sequel to Karachi Se Lahore will bring to the screen?”

With additional details remaining ambiguous for now, the film is slated for release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2019.

