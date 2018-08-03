Pakistani painter's soulful rendition of 'Channa Mereya' goes viral

A video of a painter singing Arijit Singh's hit Bollywood track "Channa Mereya" is going viral on the Internet.

The soulful rendition of Singh's song is being circulated on the Facebook and Twitter, leaving users in awe of the unnamed man.

He seems to have been requested to sing in the middle of his work as he is seen holding plastering tools standing in a room where paintwork is due.

The song from "Ae Dil hai Muskil" film was originally sung by Arigit Singh and filmed on Ranbir Kapoor in 2016 .



"FIND HIM AND PROMOTE HIM. He actually sang it AS GOOD AS Arijit if not better," wrote one Twitter user in the caption of the video.

