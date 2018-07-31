What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a poor day to listen to your hunches about something. Things are a bit confusing. It’s as if you have Vaseline on your lens.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Be careful about leading others down the garden path today. You might think you know what everyone wants, but do you? By tomorrow, things could look different.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Be careful when talking to authority figures today, because you could be off-base. This is not the day to make your pitch or ask for permission.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Travel plans or higher education might need to be changed, adjusted or canceled, because things are fuzzy today. Don’t fall for a pitch if someone is selling snake oil.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a poor day for important discussions about inheritances, shared property or how to deal with the wealth of others. It will all be just hot air ending in nothing.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are important today; nevertheless, you feel that you can’t get a handle on what is said. Your conversation is like two ships passing in the night.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Reduce your expectations of what you can accomplish at work today, because there will be shortages and delays. Just cope as best you can; dog paddle.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful day for those of you involved in creative projects. Creating art and enjoying playful activities with children will flow easily in an imaginative way.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family discussions likely will be a bit convoluted today. Everybody will say what they want, but what will actually get done? It’s OK. Just fill your databank.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a poor day to sign important documents or make important decisions. You can feel it in the wind. It’s all rather willy-nilly.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be on guard about important financial matters today. Avoid major purchases, and similarly, avoid big decisions about cash flow. You are not clear about what should be done.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Today the Moon is in your sign, but it is very weak. This means it’s floating loosey-goosey, like a helium balloon drifting in the sky. Great for creativity and fun; poor for important, grounded decisions.