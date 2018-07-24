Malala urges Pakistanis specially women to cast vote in elections 2018

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Nobel Laureate and education activist, Malala Yousafzai has urged people of Pakistan, specially the women to vote in elections 2018.
In a tweet, a day before general elections in Pakistan on Tuesday, Malala urged the Pakistanis to get up, and exercise their right to vote. The people of Pakistan - especially women - the power is in your hands, she added.
Malala went on to say, “Democracy shall win”
London: Nobel Laureate and education activist, Malala Yousafzai has urged people of Pakistan, specially the women to vote in elections 2018.
In a tweet, a day before general elections in Pakistan on Tuesday, Malala urged the Pakistanis to get up, and exercise their right to vote. The people of Pakistan - especially women - the power is in your hands, she added.
Malala went on to say, “Democracy shall win”
Comments