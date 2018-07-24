Malala urges Pakistanis specially women to cast vote in elections 2018

London: Nobel Laureate and education activist, Malala Yousafzai has urged people of Pakistan, specially the women to vote in elections 2018.



In a tweet, a day before general elections in Pakistan on Tuesday, Malala urged the Pakistanis to get up, and exercise their right to vote. The people of Pakistan - especially women - the power is in your hands, she added.

Malala went on to say, “Democracy shall win”



