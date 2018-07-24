Pakistan Election 2018: Live updates

The countrywide election campaign, marred by a string of terrorist attacks, came to an end at the stroke of midnight, as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf — the two leading political parties culminated their respective poll drives in the Punjab.

A safe and secure election is and remains a major concern for everyone, as around 350,000 troops were deployed across Pakistan on Monday to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in the conduct of peaceful and transparent elections. In addition to that, some 450,000 cops would also be part of the security contingents performing election duty.

Fake ballot papers seized in Sindh

Authorities on Tuesday arrested five men after recovering fake ballot papers from their possession in Umarkot district of Sindh, according to Geo News.



NA-60 Sheikh Rashid's plea fixed for hearing

The Supreme Court is due to hear Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's plea against Election Commission's orders to postpone election in the National Assembly constituency NA-60 Rawalpindi in the aftermath of PMLN candidate Hanif Abbasi's conviction in ephedrine case.

Voting procedure



The polling in one of the most crucial elections of the country would start at 08:00 am and will continue till 06:00 pm without any break. This is for the first time in history that the polling time has been extended to 10 hours.

A latest survey on the upcoming elections shows PML-N and PTI in neck and neck fight without any clear winner thus portraying a scenario of a hung parliament, as the majority of the population believes Pakistan is heading in the wrong direction. However, the number of respondents who expressed the intention to vote this time has increased from 76% in 2013 to 82% in 2018.

The countrywide survey was conducted by the Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR) in collaboration with an American firm, Global Strategic Partners.

There is a consensus among the pollsters in Pakistan that 35% vote is a minimum threshold to determine which party takes a lead in countrywide elections and right now there is none. However, the PTI has gained popularity from 27% in November 2017 to 29% in July 2018 whereas the PML-N has lost from 37% to 32% in the corresponding period and the PPP’s position has remained the same (13%).

Key contests to watch out for



We have selected 42 constituencies from where most of the party heads and senior leaders are contesting.