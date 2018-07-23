Rishi Kapoor thinks its time for Ranbir Kapoor to settle down

With the world singing praises for acclaimed actor Ranbir Kapoor after he delivered unquestionably one of the most powerful performances of his life, his father Rishi Kapoor has expressed his desire for him to finally start a new life.



In conversation with Indian Express, the ‘102 Not Out’ actor articulated his and wife Neetu’s desire to finally see their superstar son take the next step in life and get hitched.

“It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice, we don’t have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone,” he stated.

Continuing further he stated: “I haven’t been vocal about it, but my wife Neetu [Kapoor] keeps bringing it up with him and he just brushes the question away. Whenever he is ready for it, we will be happy. Our happiness lies in his happiness, after all.”

The Bollywood heartthrob and his flourishing relationship with bathing beauty Alia Bhatt has been soaring high and has garnered all eyes on them after the Raazi starlet was seen hanging around possible future in-laws.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor, however, opening up about his new romantic involvement with Bhatt, stated: “As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Furthermore, the actor in discourse about the topic of love went on to state: “It always comes with a lot of excitement. It’s a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again – you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I’m more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back.”