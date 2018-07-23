Mon July 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 23, 2018

PTI leader Ikramullah Khan Gandapur laid to rest in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader  Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was laid to rest in  his native town  of Dera Ismail Khan after thousands of people attended his funeral at  Kulachi College Ground   early on Monday.

Sardar Ikramullah Gandapur, PTI candidate for provincial assembly constituency PK-99, was martyred and five others, including his driver Mohammad Ramazan, former union council Nazim Najeeb Shah, gunman Dilnawaz, Abdur Razzaq and a passer-by Saifur Rehman were injured in a suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan  on Sunday.

According to reports,  a suicide bomber blew up near the vehicle of Ikramullah Gandapur, whose brother Israrullah Gandapur was also martyred in a suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan in October 2013.

Thousands of people, including, political leaders, military officials, PTI activists and a large number of locals attended the  funeral prayers of the slain leader of PTI.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan said that it had postponed the polls in  PK-99 (Dera Ismail Khan) constituency due to the death of the candidate.

The new schedule for the said constituency will be announced later, it said.

