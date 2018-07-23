PTI leader Ikramullah Khan Gandapur laid to rest in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was laid to rest in his native town of Dera Ismail Khan after thousands of people attended his funeral at Kulachi College Ground early on Monday.

Sardar Ikramullah Gandapur, PTI candidate for provincial assembly constituency PK-99, was martyred and five others, including his driver Mohammad Ramazan, former union council Nazim Najeeb Shah, gunman Dilnawaz, Abdur Razzaq and a passer-by Saifur Rehman were injured in a suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to reports, a suicide bomber blew up near the vehicle of Ikramullah Gandapur, whose brother Israrullah Gandapur was also martyred in a suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan in October 2013.

Thousands of people, including, political leaders, military officials, PTI activists and a large number of locals attended the funeral prayers of the slain leader of PTI.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan said that it had postponed the polls in PK-99 (Dera Ismail Khan) constituency due to the death of the candidate.

The new schedule for the said constituency will be announced later, it said.