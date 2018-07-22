Marvel explains Deadpool and Venom in San Diego’s comic con

SAN DIEGO: Marvel may not have gone massive at San Diego’s comic con, but its panel did answer queries to recent releases, including Ryan Reynold’s hint at Deadpool paving the way for LGBTQ characters.



“The great thing about Deadpool is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do. It’s something that I’d love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe because it’s something that we’re building out more,” Reynolds responded to fan.

“Deadpool” is a major movie franchise, having made over $1.5 billion worldwide.

However, among the comic con screenings, Venom stood one to give a new footage revealed exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con among Marvel collections, where Marvel could have stayed at rest after releasing its worldwide successor film Avengers: Infinity Wars very recently.

During Venom’s panel, director Ruben Fleischer explained regarding a missing white spider chest symbol in Venom’s outfit the upcoming Spiderman spinoff.

"If you look at the comics, in Venom, there is just elements of white within his suit. Because our character does not originate from Spider-Man, it makes no sense to put a spider on his chest. We tried to be as accurate as we possibly could, even though some people feel it's inaccurate, but there is a lot of white and we wanted to give him a distinctive pattern."

Tom Hardy said that his decision to play the title role was largely down to his son, “My son is a massive fan and he was a strong influence on why I should play Venom specifically.”

“I wanted to do something my son could watch. So I did something where I bite people’s heads off,” the actor said Friday.

Venom, slated to open on October 5, has also revealed an official poster and its villain, after two earlier trailers.







