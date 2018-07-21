ECP issues notice to three more politicians for using indecent language

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Pervaiz Khattak have received a notice from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for using foul language in their speeches.



Soon after the notice was issued, lawyers of these three politicians appeared before the commission where Sadiq’s lawyer assured that the usage of illicit language would be avoided for next time. The politicians were then asked to submit a response regarding the matter right away.

The commission also objected on the foul language used by Pervaiz Khattak in his Pashto speech stating that this was never expected from an educated politician like him.

Currently, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is also required to submit his response hearing of which is delayed till 9th August.

Earlier, the election commission had summoned PTI chief Imran Khan over his alleged use of indecent language against rival political parties and candidates during electioneering.

Imran's counselor Babar Awan appeared instead of the Imran Khan himself as he was busy in a political rally in Lahore. Babar Awan termed the usage of donkey as just an ordinary word.