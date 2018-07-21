Daily horoscope for Saturday, July 21, 2018





Daily horoscope for Friday, July 20, 2018. Find out what kind of day you will have today:

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Today, both Venus and Mars change signs. This could bring secret love affairs in the next month. All of you will enjoy more social activities, for sure.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

In the month ahead, romance with a boss or someone in a position of authority could develop. Meanwhile, others will ask you for your advice about layout, design, color, furniture arrangement, whatever.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Travel for pleasure will delight you in the next month. Nevertheless, your ambition is aroused because you want to make a name for yourself.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Gifts, goodies and favors from others will bless you in the next month. Keep your pockets open. (This could be handy, because you have travel plans!)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with partners will improve beautifully in the next month to six weeks. (And your passion will match your affection.)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Many of you will get a raise or praise at work in the month ahead. However, relations with partners and close friends could be testy. Be patient.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The next month is the perfect time for a vacation if you can swing it. At least, plan for parties, fun times, social occasions and enjoy playful times with children.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Decorating projects at home will intrigue you in the next month. Not only do you want to make things look better, you’ll want to entertain as well. Family relationships will be warm.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Strangely, you will be struck by how much beauty there is in your daily surroundings in the month ahead. You also will notice and perhaps be surprised by how much you are loved.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Look for ways to improve your income and boost your earnings in the month ahead. However, you’re also tempted to buy beautiful goodies.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The next month is the perfect time to buy wardrobe items because you like what you see in the mirror. You also will be unusually charming with everyone.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

With Mars in your sign for the next six weeks, you’ll be raring to go! You’ll have no trouble asserting yourself and going after what you want.