Social media propaganda against Pakistani politicians: FIA briefs Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: The Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday briefed the members of Senate's Standing Committee on Interior about the social media posts aimed at vilifying politicians.

Bashir Memon informed the Committee headed by former Interior Minister Rehman Malik that it has no agreement with the Facebook that can help it obtain data from the company or ensure cooperation with the social media giant.

He said the agency contacts the Facebook in the light of orders passed by courts.

The FIA chief told the Senate panel that many politicians including Shehla Raza, Sadiq Imrani, Mian Tariq, Talha Mahmood, Pir Sadruddin Rashidi, Farheen Mughal, Ayesha Gulalai had approached the agency to lodge complaints against propaganda posts being spread against them.

He said the FIA has also launched an inquiry into a fake false social media post that recently went viral about an election candidate having election symbol of 'grave'.