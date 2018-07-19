Iran's US-made F-14 fighter jet getting better and better

Iranian technicians have successfully managed to overhaul a F-14 Tomcat jet, local media reported.



The feat was accomplished by the experts spending over 35,000 hour , according to official Iran news agency.

The jet joined Iran's Air Force fleet after testing and trial operation, the IRNA reported.

The US technicians used to overhaul the warplanes before 1979 revolution, but today, the Iranian technicians say, they can successfully do the maintenance without any help from outside.

Local media has termed the overhaul a big step towards self reilance of Iran Air Defence force.

It was not immediately clear whether the Islamic Republic produced the parts used in overhaul itself or acquired from abroad.



Iran purchased Tomcat warplanes from the United States before the Islamic revolution.

Iranian King Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi had convinced Americans to provide his country with aircraft after Iraq received Soviet fighter jets in 70s and the US Administration agreed, a decision that they would regret later.

In mid-70s Iran became the only country besides the United States to operate The Grumman F-14 Tomcat.

According to reports over 40 Tomcat fighters were in flyable condition in 2013.