Political supporters torture donkey to express hate towards opponent

The election fever has taken its toll on even animals, who have not been spared by the “wrath of this time”, it seems.



With only a week left to July 25 general elections, a brutal incident of animal abuse surfaced early Monday morning.



In a heart wrenching incident, an injured donkey was handed to animal rescue centre Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) after it was badly beaten, bruised, crying out in pain.

The NGO took the donkey in and provided it initial care. Shortly after, it took to social media to share images of the injuries and bruises the poor animal was inflicted with.

According to ACF’s post, staunch political supporters of a party tortured a donkey after writing the name of a political opponent on his body.

“This is a hate crime. A donkey beaten to pulp, punched in the face and abdomen several times, nose broken, kicked all over his body until he collapsed, has rope marks and a car rammed into him....all of this to describe one political party as an “ass” by some hooligans as written on the poor donkey’s body," wrote ACF Animal Rescue in its post.

"We have blurred out the names on the donkey’s body as we will not involve ourselves in this mess. The rest is up to you all to decide," it further reads.

"The donkey has multiple wounds; all fresh from the beatings, punches and kicks he endured. The Wound near his rear was an old abscess which burst probably when he collapsed. His nostrils have been ripped apart and his face was bleeding from all the wounds."

"There are no signs of internal injury thus far. He is not eating much and his body is still stiff yet shaking in fear. His wounds have been cleaned and he has been given pain killers. He is drinking water on his own."

Ever since the post was shared online, people have been expressing extreme anger over the occurrence of such a disgraceful act.

“Is this what our country has come to? Or is this what it’s always been? And social media and a little bit of animal welfare has now highlighted what we always were and are. Monsters."

"If this is our general public that can abuse an innocent animal for fun and ridiculous, irrational reasons, because he’s a “Ghadha” then nothing else matters anyway,” the ACF added.