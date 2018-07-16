Mon July 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 16, 2018

Elections 2018: Saeed Ajmal announces to support PTI candidate

LAHORE: Former Pakistani spinner Saeed Ajmal has announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in general elections, scheduled on July 25, 2018.

In a video message here Monday, Saeed Ajmal announced to support PTI candidate Rana Ali Salman for NA-122 Sheikhupura constituency.

Congratulating Rana Ali Salman for contesting elections, Saeed Ajmal also appealed the people to support Rana as he is a sportsman and good person, adding that sports will promote following triumph of Rana Salman in the elections.

Saeed Ajmal prayed also prayed for the success of Rana and expressed optimism that he would win.

