Mon July 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 16, 2018

Ashraf Ghani calls COAS, assures enhanced border security

RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani called Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressed his condolences on loss of innocent lives during terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Monday, the Afghan president assured the army chief of enhanced border security measures on Afghan side as assistance to Pakistan’s security forces during the election period.

General Bajwa thanked the Afghanistan’s president for his concern.

At least 175 people, including two election candidates Haroon Bilour and Siraj Raisani, have embraced martyrdom in a fresh spate of terrorist attacks  in Bannu, Mastung and Peshawar. 


