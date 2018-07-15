17 dead in bus-trailer collision near Matiari

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HYDERABAD: At least 17 people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries when a speedy trailer collided with a bus, carrying a wedding party, on National Highway near Matiari late on Sunday.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured and dead bodies to nearby hospital.
Rescue sources said that women and children were among the dead and injured.
HYDERABAD: At least 17 people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries when a speedy trailer collided with a bus, carrying a wedding party, on National Highway near Matiari late on Sunday.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured and dead bodies to nearby hospital.
Rescue sources said that women and children were among the dead and injured.
Comments