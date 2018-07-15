Sun July 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

17 dead in bus-trailer collision near Matiari

HYDERABAD: At least 17 people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries when a speedy trailer  collided with a bus, carrying a wedding party,  on National Highway near Matiari late on Sunday.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured and dead bodies to nearby hospital.

Rescue sources said that women and children were among the dead and injured.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Boxer Amir Khan pledges Rs 1 million for construction of dams

Boxer Amir Khan pledges Rs 1 million for construction of dams
Police opens terrorism investigation against PML-N leaders

Police opens terrorism investigation against PML-N leaders
Girl dies, 10 injured after ride collapses in Karachi park

Girl dies, 10 injured after ride collapses in Karachi park
Imran Khan pledges effective LG system after coming into power

Imran Khan pledges effective LG system after coming into power
Load More load more