Apple partners with Malala Fund to further girls’ education in Latin-America

Tech giant Apple.inc has collaborated with Pakistan’s Malala Yousufzai to support girls’ education in Latin-America.



Apple announced Friday that it has launched a new partnership between its ‘10 Apple Developer Academies in Brazil and Malala Fund to advance girls’ education opportunities’.

The project entails challenges that will enable pupils to hone their potential and skills in designing and develop apps under the guidance of Apple Developer Academy in Brazil.

These young developers met Malala on Friday at the Apple Developer Academy in Rio de Janeiro.

“My hope is that every girl, from Rio to Riyadh, can be free to choose her own future,” said Malala Yousafzai. “Whether she wants to be a developer, a pilot, a dancer or a politician, education is the best path to a brighter future. By tapping into Apple’s network of student developers, Malala Fund will gain access to new tools to support our mission of free, safe, quality education. The students in Apple’s Developer Academy program share my passion for improving the world around us, and I am eager to see their innovative ideas to help girls in Brazil and across the globe.”

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook speaking about the partnership said, “We share Malala’s goal of getting more girls into quality education and are thrilled to be deepening our partnership with Malala Fund by mobilizing thousands of Apple Developer Academy students and alumni across Brazil,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple has been committed to education since day one, and we can’t wait to see what our creative student developers come up with to help Malala Fund make a difference for girls around the world.”

Since 2013, more than 3,000 students have gone through the Apple Developer Academy program in Brazil, with another 500 currently enrolled in 10 sites located in Brasilia, Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Seventy-five students from Brazil attended this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California, as scholarship winners.

