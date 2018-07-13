‘Mary, Queen of Scots’ veils Margot Robbie with dramatic makeup

Margot Robbie is up with another dramatic makeover in ‘Mary, Queen of Scots’ first trailer.

Margot dons an orange wig over white cakey makeup to resemble Queen Elizabeth I, who did so to hide mild chicken pox scars.



Despite having scored big as Harley Quinn, this look from the mid 1500s isn’t really the eyecandy in the film with Saoirse Ronan featuring as the young monarch in Elizabeth’s way.



Ronan stars as Queen Mary of Scotland, who has just come back to Scotland to reclaim her throne after the death of her husband, King Frances II.



'Queen Elizabeth, your cousin Mary has returned to take up her thrown in Scotland,' another moment that brings her to stress about Mary, who insists on living with harmony.



'Cousin Elizabeth, I hoped we might meet in person, so that I might embrace you, but ruling side by side, we must do so in harmony,' Mary Stuart pens down. 'Not to a treaty drafted by men lesser than ourselves.'

The two eventually turn bad blood as everyone manipulate their relationship.



'Our hatred is precisely what they hope for. I know your heart has more in it than the men who counsel you,' Ronan pleads.

Mary, Queen of Scots will open this year in US on December 7 and across UK on January 18, 2019.