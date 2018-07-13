Fri July 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 13, 2018

Here is how Reham Khan's book has fared so far

Electronic version of Reham Khan's autobiography was  released on  Friday,sending the Twitterati into a frenzy and sparking a debate about the impact it may have on the election campaign of his former husband Imran Khan.

The book drew strong criticism from readers sympathetic towards  former cricket hero but was hailed by Khan's opponent in the hope that it can reduce  prospects of the Pakistan Tehreek--e-Insaf chairman becoming next leader of the country.

Cover of Reham Khan's book-Photo/Amazon

Throughout the day Ms Khan retweeted the accolades she received for the "courage" she has shown by publishing the book in the face of fierce criticism and "threats".

The book's ranking kept improving on the Amazon website despite being leaked partially on the internet.

The paperback version of the book has also been published in the United Kingdom.

Reham Khan on her Twitter account  announced to give away signed copies of the books to those who could prove purchase of e-book from Amazon. 

