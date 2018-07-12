Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

May´s Brexit plan could ´kill´ US trade deal: Trump

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May´s plan for Brexit would "probably kill" the prospects for a free trade deal with the United States, US President Donald Trump said in an interview for The Sun´s Friday edition.

"If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal," Trump said ahead of a four-day visit to Britain.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump releases 'very nice' letter from Kim Jong Un

Trump releases 'very nice' letter from Kim Jong Un
Chinese students visit Pakistan consulate in Chengdu, China

Chinese students visit Pakistan consulate in Chengdu, China
Trump releases ´very nice´ letter from Kim Jong Un

Trump releases ´very nice´ letter from Kim Jong Un
US asks UN to cut off oil products to North Korea

US asks UN to cut off oil products to North Korea
Load More load more