May´s Brexit plan could ´kill´ US trade deal: Trump

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May´s plan for Brexit would "probably kill" the prospects for a free trade deal with the United States, US President Donald Trump said in an interview for The Sun´s Friday edition.
"If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal," Trump said ahead of a four-day visit to Britain.
